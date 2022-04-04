Columbia Winery Red Blend is primarily a blend of Merlot and Syrah. This Washington state wine has a solid, fruit-forward foundation of fresh blackberry, cassis and blueberry notes, with hints of ripe raspberry and red cherry. Soft, approachable tannins are enhanced on the medium bodied palate with Syrah’s notes of pepper and clove, with a mouth-filling texture. Nuances of vanilla, toasted oak and brown spice linger on the red blend’s long finish. This versatile wine is great for everything from formal dinner parties to casual meals with the family. For a savory food and wine pairing, try this red wine blend alongside your favorite pizza or pasta. Combining visionary winemaking and unrelenting curiosity, Columbia Winery delivers approachable, fruit-forward and distinctive wines from across the renowned Columbia Valley.

One 750 mL bottle of Columbia Winery Red Blend Red Wine

Jammy, well-balanced red blend with a fruit-forward profile

Hints of black cherry, ripe plums and vanilla

Medium bodied red wine with soft, approachable tannins and a long finish

Pair with your favorite pizza or pasta

Washington wine from Columbia Valley

Glass bottle that is 100% recyclable

This wine bottle is made with a significant amount of recycled glass