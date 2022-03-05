Pet Products has unique directory gives pet lovers local access to the products and services they need for their pets We provide pet owners a one stop for products research reviews and local information These products meet the needs of the pet industry to provide data needed to gain insights into the pet market We are striving to be the largest pet products directory in the world Attract more birds with this low maintenance multi functional feeder for meal worms peanuts and suet balls The stainless steel sleeve easily slides up to reveal the wire form hopper that can be filled with either shelled peanuts or suet balls Slide the sleeve down for mealworms Features . Combo Mealworm Suet Balls Peanut Feeder Specifications . Dimension 12 H x 7 5 Dia. Weight 1 65 lbs