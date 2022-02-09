Comforts™ Advantage Milk-Based Infant Formula Powder With Iron Perspective: front
Comforts™ Advantage Milk-Based Infant Formula Powder With Iron

35 ozUPC: 0004126038121
Product Details

Comforts Advanage Infant formula products are formulated without genetically engineered ingredients.

  • Complete Nutrition for Baby's First Year
  • Designed To Be More Like Breast Milk
  • Kosher
  • Gluten Free
  • Ingredients Not Genetically Engineered
  • Birth - 12 Months
  • Scoop Handle Slides Into Corner
  • 50% More Than Our Advantage Non-GMO 23.2 Oz Makes 64 fl Oz Bottles