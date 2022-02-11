Hover to Zoom
Comforts™ Infant Milk-Based Infant Formula Powder With Iron
22.2 ozUPC: 0004126038119
Before using an infant formula, ask the advice of your healthcare professional. This infant formula features a unique blend of nutrients to support growth and development: neuclotides, found in breast milk; probiotics to support the immune system; and DHA & ARA to help support brain and eye development. Powdered infant formulas are NOT sterile and should NOT be fed to premature infants or infants who might have immune problems unless directed and supervised by your baby's doctor. Filled by weight, not by volume. Contents may settle during shipment. Contents yield approximately 165 fl oz of formula.
- Our closest formula to breast milk
- Nutrition tailored for infants
- DHA and choline to help support brain development
- Neuro complete supports brain development
- Scoop handle slides into corner
- Non GMO
- Kosher
- Through 12 months