Comforts™ Infant Milk-Based Infant Formula Powder With Iron
35 ozUPC: 0004126038122
Before using an infant formula, ask the advice of your healthcare professional. This infant formula features a unique blend of nutrients to support growth and development: nucleotides, found in breast milk; prebiotics to support the immune system; and DHA & ARA to help support brain and eye development. Powdered infant formulas are NOT sterile and should NOT be fed to premature infants or infants who might have immune problems unless directed and supervised by your baby's doctor.
- Filled by weight, not by volume
- Contents may settle during shipment
- Contents yield approximately 260 fl oz of formula
- Nutrition tailored for infants
- Our closest formula to breast milk
- DHA and choline to help support brain development
- Non GMO
- Kosher
- Birth through 12 months
- Scoop handle slides into corner
- Makes 63 4 fl. oz. bottles