Before using an infant formula, ask the advice of your healthcare professional. This infant formula features a unique blend of nutrients to support growth and development: nucleotides, found in breast milk; prebiotics to support the immune system; and DHA & ARA to help support brain and eye development. Powdered infant formulas are NOT sterile and should NOT be fed to premature infants or infants who might have immune problems unless directed and supervised by your baby's doctor.

Filled by weight, not by volume

Contents may settle during shipment

Contents yield approximately 260 fl oz of formula

Nutrition tailored for infants

Our closest formula to breast milk

DHA and choline to help support brain development

Non GMO

Kosher

Birth through 12 months

Scoop handle slides into corner

Makes 63 4 fl. oz. bottles