Hover to Zoom
Command® Damage-Free Hanging Clear Decorating Clips
20 pkUPC: 0005114134699
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 20
Product Details
- Say goodbye to holes, marks, or sticky residue on your walls and surfaces; Command Clear Decorating Clips by 3M are easy to use and help keep your surfaces looking beautiful
- Hang indoor fairy lights, Christmas lights, holiday lights, twinkle lights, string lights, cables, and cords without nails or a hammer
- Command Clear Decorating Clips include hold strongly on a variety of smooth indoor surfaces including painted walls, smooth ceilings, finished wood, glass, tile, and metal
- From Halloween, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, to Christmas, decorations go up and down with ease; Perfect for your college dorm, apartment, and home
- Helmet geometry is engineered for improved coverage of critical areas and increased stability and comfort compared to conventional (ACH) helmets
Includes: 20 clips and 24strips