Commercial Grade 23.75" Square Yellow Metal Indoor-Outdoor Table Set with 2 Stack Chairs

Don't let this popular colorful metal table set pass you by as it rises in the ranks of popularity. You'll be pleasantly surprised how cool this kitchen table set looks in your home and the compliments that will follow. What's even better is that this table set can be enjoyed outdoors thanks to the weather-resistant powder coated frame. For longevity, care should be taken to protect from long periods of wet weather. Add this trend-setting metal table set to your dining room or kitchen to enjoy meals with the family. The glossy metal dining table is highlighted by an attractive imprint while the brace adds extra stability for heavy-use commercial settings. The outdoor stacking chairs include bumper guards to protect the finish while stacked and drain holes to prevent pooling in the center of the seat. These colorful dining table sets are starting to make an appearance everywhere that lets you know that they'll be around for a while. Don't let the stresses of your upcoming Grand Opening get to you by purchasing this 3-piece metal dining table set backed by durable galvanized steel construction. Overall Dimensions : 27.75"W x 27.75"D x 29"H

Modern Dining Table and Chair Set for Indoor or Outdoor UseMetal Caf Table: 27.75"W x 27.75"D x 29"HTop Size: 23.75" Square with 2" Thick Edge TopBistro Stack Chairs (Set of 2): 18"W x 20"D x 33"H500 lb. Weight CapacityStacks up to 8 Chairs Highplastic caps protect frame when stackedBack Size: 18"W x 17"H; Seat Size: 14"W x 14"D x 17.5"HFloor Glides to protect floors when used indoorsHeavy Duty Galvanized Steel Construction for long lasting use in the restaurant business