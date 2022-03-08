Hover to Zoom
Comvita™ Multifloral MGO 50+ Manuka Honey
8.8 ozUPC: 0065819600029
Product Details
Comvita Multifloral Manuka is a smooth blend of honey derived from the Manuka flower and other New Zealand wild flowers. Rich in color with a flavorful taste. It adds a delicious touch of nature to your day.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
12.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0g0%
Total Carbohydrate15g5%
Sugar15g30%
Protein0g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
MGO 50 Multifloral Manuka Honey
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
