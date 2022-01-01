Con-Tact Brand's Non-Adhesive Grip Prints shelf liner offers a smooth, washable and water-proof surface, is durable and protective, and the cushioned grip backside stays firmly in place without adhesives. Con-Tact's Grip Prints Non-Adhesive shelf liner works as a solid durable non-skid barrier in drawers and shelves to keep utensils and dishes neat while offering a clean finish to your storage space. Just measure, cut to fit and place down and your space has a whole new look in minutes. Use the Grip Prints liners to make a quick placemat or coaster! Ideas are endless with Con-Tact Brand products. With our latest innovative and fashion-forward products in sophisticated colors and patterns, Con-Tact Brand products continue to lead the industry. Our colors are coordinated from one substrate to another so our customers can mix and match to their delight. And as you can expect only from Con-Tact Brand products, our new high-quality shelf and storage liners lead the industry in quality and value. Whatever the room, whatever the surface, Con-Tact Brand's got you covered.

EASY TO CLEAN: Wipe clean with damp cloth or sponge or hand wash with mild soap

MEASUREMENTS: Each roll measures 18 inches wide by 4 feet long

MANY USES: Ideal in the bathroom, kitchen, office, craft room or garage for your drawers or shelves or cut to fit to make your own unique placemats and coasters

EASY TO APPLY: Non-adhesive non-slip backing allows for simple measure and cut installation and is easy to re-position