Con-Tact brand's embossed non-adhesive liners transforms the gaps in wire shelving into a smooth, clean surface while offering clean stylish design. Ideal for preserving fine clothing, bed and bath linens as well as providing practicality and utility for the storage of all your everyday items. The embossed liners are stylish and functional while the lightly textured surfaces offer moderate strength. Use on any shelf, drawer or counter to give a clean new surface look while adding cushion to your products.

Benefits:

Non-adhesive liner

Protects and pads shelves

Ideal for wire shelving

Diamond-embossed pattern

Model: 05F-C5T21-06