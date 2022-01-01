Hover to Zoom
Con-Tact Brand® Diamonds Contact Liner - White
20 in x 5 ftUPC: 0079044405821
Con-Tact brand's embossed non-adhesive liners transforms the gaps in wire shelving into a smooth, clean surface while offering clean stylish design. Ideal for preserving fine clothing, bed and bath linens as well as providing practicality and utility for the storage of all your everyday items. The embossed liners are stylish and functional while the lightly textured surfaces offer moderate strength. Use on any shelf, drawer or counter to give a clean new surface look while adding cushion to your products.
Benefits:
- Non-adhesive liner
- Protects and pads shelves
- Ideal for wire shelving
- Diamond-embossed pattern
Model: 05F-C5T21-06