Con-Tact Brand® Grip Prints Non-Adhesive Shelf Liner - Ruby Red Plaid Perspective: front
Con-Tact Brand® Grip Prints Non-Adhesive Shelf Liner - Ruby Red Plaid

18 in x 4 ftUPC: 0079044400401
Product Details

Grip Prints are no-adhesive liners with a printed vinyl design on the cushion surface. Items on top will stay firmly in place while your furniture is protected by the washable covering.

  • Cushions while protecting surfaces
  • Stain-resistant
  • Washable

Warning: This product is not intended for use on lacquered or urethane surfaces; finish damage may result.

Model: 04F-C7H33-06