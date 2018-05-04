Save money on dry cleaning and instead give your clothes, upholstery, and other fabrics a professional polish with this handheld steamer. With a steam time of 15 minutes and energy-saving steam pause, this garment steamer allows you to dewrinkle fabric up to five times faster than competitive garment steamers. This steamer also features an easy-to-fill water reservoir, a nine-foot power cord, and dry steaming for better results on heavier fabrics.

30% hotter than competitive steamers, offering faster and hotter steam for better results

Heats up in 60 seconds

Kills dust mites and bedbugs

Low and high heat settings

Constant steam provided by a steam trigger with built-in switch

Includes:

Handheld Garment Steamer

Brush Attachment

Creaser Attachment

Soft Cushion Brush

Model: GS23

Wattage: 1100 Watts