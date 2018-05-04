Hover to Zoom
Conair ExtremeSteam Professional Handheld Garment Steamer
1 ctUPC: 0007410824976
Purchase Options
Product Details
Save money on dry cleaning and instead give your clothes, upholstery, and other fabrics a professional polish with this handheld steamer. With a steam time of 15 minutes and energy-saving steam pause, this garment steamer allows you to dewrinkle fabric up to five times faster than competitive garment steamers. This steamer also features an easy-to-fill water reservoir, a nine-foot power cord, and dry steaming for better results on heavier fabrics.
- 30% hotter than competitive steamers, offering faster and hotter steam for better results
- Heats up in 60 seconds
- Kills dust mites and bedbugs
- Low and high heat settings
- Constant steam provided by a steam trigger with built-in switch
Includes:
- Handheld Garment Steamer
- Brush Attachment
- Creaser Attachment
- Soft Cushion Brush
Model: GS23
Wattage: 1100 Watts