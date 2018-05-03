Conair Men's Rechargeable All-In-One Trimmer Perspective: front
Conair Men's Rechargeable All-In-One Trimmer
Conair Men's Rechargeable All-In-One Trimmer

1 ct UPC: 0007410820702
This top-selling multi-use trimmer has been updated with a nose and ear hair attachment bringing the total to 4 attachments. Both the full-size 30mm trimming blade and 8mm detailing blade are manufactured from professional-grade ground stainless steel. The full-size shaving foil and 3-position taper control add more precision detailing options when grooming facial hair.

  • Cordless/rechargeable
  • Solid stainless steel blades
  • Premium chrome-plated finish
  • Hold-all storage/charging stand