For salon style performance at home, try Conair's pro line of brushes. Each brush is designed for a specific task with professional salon results in mind. The compact purse size of this brush makes it perfect for travel just pop it in your tote, travel bag or makeup bag and give yourself those necessary beauty touchups on the go. The flexible cushion base acts as a mini shock absorber for stress free brushing. Designed to gently detangle wet or dry hair, ball tipped nylon bristles are designed to glide through your tresses and will not snag or pull. Perfect for everyday brushing of all hair lengths. A soft ridged grip gives you comfortable hold with all the control you need. It's simple and easy beauty technology for salon style results you can carry with you. Brush color may vary.