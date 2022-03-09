Conair® The Chopper® 2 in 1 Custom Styler Grooming System Perspective: front
Conair® The Chopper® 2 in 1 Custom Styler Grooming System
Conair® The Chopper® 2 in 1 Custom Styler Grooming System
Conair® The Chopper® 2 in 1 Custom Styler Grooming System

1 ctUPC: 0007410809316
  • Corded clipper DC motor 5-detent taper control
  • Detachable clipper blade and trimmer blade
  • 9 haircut attachment combs
  • 3 jawline combs
  • 5-position attachment comb
  • Styling comb
  • Mustache comb
  • Barber scissors
  • Cleaning brush and oil
  • Storage pouch
  • Barber cape
  • Blade guard
  • UL listed
  • 5-year limited warranty