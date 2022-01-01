Contemporary Stove: Natural

115-713863104807 Contemporary Stove: Natural, Just like home! Our modern stove is full of delightful character with a unique contemporary design, real cabinet handles in matte chrome finish, knobs that click, realistic details and a warm, natural finish that will inspire children for hours of imaginative play. Top-to-bottom continuous hinges prevent little fingers from getting pinched. Combine with our WB6410 Contemporary Dishwasher, WB6430 Contemporary Sink, WB6440 Contemporary Refrigerator and WB6450 Contemporary Washer / Dryer [each sold separately] to create a complete modern kitchen ensemble! Need a smaller size for toddlers? Check out our Let's Play Toddler Housekeeping collection [each sold separately]. Constructed in beautiful, durable birch plywood with no visible screws or joinery for a nice finished furniture look. Manufactured by Whitney Brothers, Made in USA

Model No : 115-713863104807
UPC : 713863104807
Made In USA