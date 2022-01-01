Contemporary Washer And Dryer: Natural

115-713863104838 Contemporary Washer And Dryer: Natural, Just like home! Our modern washer and dryer is full of delightful character with a unique contemporary design, handsome cabinet handles in matte chrome finish, knobs that click, realistic details and a warm, natural finish that will inspire children for hours of imaginative play. Top-to-bottom continuous hinges prevent little fingers from getting pinched. Combine with WB6410 Contemporary Dishwasher, WB6420 Contemporary Stove, WB6430 Contemporary Stove and WB6440 Contemporary Refrigerator [each sold separately] to create a complete modern kitchen ensemble! Manufactured by Whitney Brothers, Made in USA

