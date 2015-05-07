Cool Whip Lite Whipped Topping Perspective: front
Cool Whip Lite Whipped Topping Perspective: left
Cool Whip Lite Whipped Topping Perspective: right
Cool Whip Lite Whipped Topping

8 ozUPC: 0004300000950
Product Details

Cool Whip Non-Dairy Whipped Topping is the perfect way to top any dessert creation.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (9 g)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate3g1.09%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Corn Syrup, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Coconut and Palm Kernel Oils), Contains Less Than 2% of Sodium Caseinate (from Milk), Natural and Artificial Flavor, Modified Food Starch, Xanthan and Guar Gums, Polysorbate 60, Sorbitan Monostearate, Sodium Polyphosphate, Beta Carotene (Color).

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

