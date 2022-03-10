Cool Whip Sugar Free Whipped Topping Perspective: front
Cool Whip Sugar Free Whipped Topping Perspective: back
Cool Whip Sugar Free Whipped Topping Perspective: left
Cool Whip Sugar Free Whipped Topping Perspective: right
Cool Whip Sugar Free Whipped Topping Perspective: top
Cool Whip Sugar Free Whipped Topping

8 ozUPC: 0004300001084
Cool Whip Non-Dairy Whipped Topping is the perfect way to top any dessert creation.

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (9 g)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate3g1.09%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Corn Syrup*, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Coconut and Palm Kernel Oils), Contains Less Than 2% of Sodium Caseinate (from Milk), Natural and Artificial Flavor, Modified Food Starch, Xanthan and Guar Gums, Polysorbate 60, Sorbitan Monostearate, Sodium Polyphosphate, Acesulfame Potassium and Aspartame† (Sweeteners), Beta Carotene (Color).*Adds A Trivial Amount of Sugar.†phenylketonurics: Contains Phenylalanime.

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
