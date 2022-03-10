Ingredients

Water, Corn Syrup*, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Coconut and Palm Kernel Oils), Contains Less Than 2% of Sodium Caseinate (from Milk), Natural and Artificial Flavor, Modified Food Starch, Xanthan and Guar Gums, Polysorbate 60, Sorbitan Monostearate, Sodium Polyphosphate, Acesulfame Potassium and Aspartame† (Sweeteners), Beta Carotene (Color).*Adds A Trivial Amount of Sugar.†phenylketonurics: Contains Phenylalanime.

Allergen Info

Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More