Coombs Family Farms Organic Grade A Maple Syrup
32 fl ozUPC: 0071028242932
Product Details
- We make maple syrup with no artificial flavors, preservatives, or dyes
- We never over-tap trees
- We support the use of "health spouts" for tree-friendly tapping
- We never use pesticide in our tree farm
- Our grading standards are never compromised for short-term gain
- Grade A Dark Color
- Robust Taste
- USDA Organic
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
16.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate53g18%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar53g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
100% Pure Organic Maple Syrup .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.