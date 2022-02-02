Cooper Street Orange Cranberry Twice Baked Cookies
Product Details
The moment you take a bite into one of these nut free Cooper Street Orange Cranberry Twice-Baked Cookies you will immediately understand what all the fuss is about. Cooper Street combined delicious, all-natural orange flavor with a harvest of real Michigan cranberries for a full-fruit flavor in every bite. Very low sodium and only 30 Calories per Cookie! Crunch into your favorite yogurt or enjoy with a cup of joe for a healthy and delicious way to start the day!
- Peanut & Tree Nut Free, Soy Free, Dairy Free, Nothing Artificial, Trans Fat Free.
- Only 30 calories per cookie!
- Woman Owned Minority Owned Family Business.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Unbleached Flour ( Wheat Flour , Malted Barley ) , Pure Cane Sugar , Whole Eggs , Dried Cranberries ( Sugar , Sunflower Oil ) , Organic Non-gmo , Canola Oil , Natural Orange Flavor , Aluminum Free Baking Powder ( Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate , Baking Soda , Corn Starch , Monocalcium Phosphate ) , Orange Peel , Fruit and Vegetable Juice .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
