Cooper Street Orange Cranberry Twice Baked Cookies

5 ozUPC: 0085712700311
Product Details

The moment you take a bite into one of these nut free Cooper Street Orange Cranberry Twice-Baked Cookies you will immediately understand what all the fuss is about. Cooper Street combined delicious, all-natural orange flavor with a harvest of real Michigan cranberries for a full-fruit flavor in every bite. Very low sodium and only 30 Calories per Cookie! Crunch into your favorite yogurt or enjoy with a cup of joe for a healthy and delicious way to start the day!

  • Peanut & Tree Nut Free, Soy Free, Dairy Free, Nothing Artificial, Trans Fat Free.
  • Only 30 calories per cookie!
  • Woman Owned Minority Owned Family Business.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
5.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g6%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg7%
Sodium20mg1%
Total Carbohydrate16g5%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar8g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Unbleached Flour ( Wheat Flour , Malted Barley ) , Pure Cane Sugar , Whole Eggs , Dried Cranberries ( Sugar , Sunflower Oil ) , Organic Non-gmo , Canola Oil , Natural Orange Flavor , Aluminum Free Baking Powder ( Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate , Baking Soda , Corn Starch , Monocalcium Phosphate ) , Orange Peel , Fruit and Vegetable Juice .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
