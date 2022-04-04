Cooper and Thief Bourbon Barrel Aged Red Wine Blend is aged in bourbon whiskey barrels for three months, giving it a velvety mouthfeel with subtle heat. Merlot, syrah, zinfandel, petite sirah and cabernet sauvignon collide in one bourbon barrel to create this dark and jammy wine, which features true bourbon flavor. Crafted by Cellarmaster Jeff Kasavan, each taste of this California red wine gives way to aromatic hints of fruit and toasty vanilla. This dark red wine garners its unique taste thanks to varietals found all across California's prime winegrowing regions. Bring this red blend along on your next picnic and enjoy it on its own, or stack this rich, bold taste up against lamb or poultry. The bourbon barrel aging gives this wine soft tannins that deliver a full-bodied and lingering finish in each sip. For a devilishly good taste, keep this red wine blend stored at room temperature, and chill it before serving. Born from mischief, Cooper and Thief Wine celebrates doing things differently. Please enjoy our wines responsibly.

