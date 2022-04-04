Coors Banquet Lager Beer Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Coors Banquet Lager Beer Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Coors Banquet Lager Beer Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Coors Banquet Lager Beer Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Coors Banquet Lager Beer Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Coors Banquet Lager Beer

12 bottles / 12 fl ozUPC: 0007199017037
Purchase Options

Product Details

Brisk and satisfying with a subtle sweetness and malty refreshment, Coors Banquet Lager Beer is a golden lager beer with 5% ABV. This American lager is a sessionable golden beer with an inviting aroma of freshly baked bread and understated hints of banana and pear complemented by a crisp finish. With a sturdy balance, this case of bottled beer is perfect for tailgating, fishing trips, and more.

  • Twelve Coors Banquet Lager Beer bottles with 5% ABV
  • Brisk and satisfying sessionable golden lager with crisp finish
  • American lager with hints of freshly baked bread, banana, and pear
  • Coors beer malted in-house and brewed with 100% Rocky Mountain water
  • 12-pack of golden beer for grilling, camping, tailgating, and more