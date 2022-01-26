Hover to Zoom
Coors Light American Light Lager Beer
18 cans / 12 fl ozUPC: 0007199030017
Product Details
Coors Light Beer is an American style light lager. Crisp, clean and refreshing, this light beer has a 4.2% alcohol by volume. This light calorie beer has clean malt notes and low bitterness. Coors Light lager beer is cold lagered, cold filtered and cold packaged. This light beer has 102 calories and 5 grams of carbs per 12 fluid ounce serving. An easy to transport case of beer cans.
- Eighteen 12-ounce Coors Light Beer cans with 4.2% ABV
- Crisp, clean, and refreshing American lager beer
- Lager beer with a light body, malty notes, and low bitterness
- Light beer with 102 calories and 5 grams of carbs per 12-ounce serving
- 18-pack of Coors beer for gathering with friends