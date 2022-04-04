Coors Light Beer is an American style light lager. Crisp, clean and refreshing, this light beer has a 4.2% alcohol by volume. This light calorie beer has clean malt notes and low bitterness. Coors Light lager beer is cold lagered, cold filtered and cold packaged. This light beer has 102 calories and 5 grams of carbs per 12 fluid ounce serving. An easy to transport case of beer bottles.

Nine pack of 16 fl oz bottles of Coors Light Beer

Crisp, clean, and refreshing American lager beer

Lager beer​ with a light body, malty notes, and low bitterness

Light beer with 102 calories and 5 grams of carbs per 12-ounce serving

Crafted with pure water, lager yeast, two-row barley malt and four different hop varieties