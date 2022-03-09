Coountry Life Realfood Organics Women's Daily Nutrition Tablets 60 Count
Product Details
Realfood Organics® Women''s Daily Nutrition® is a unique new multivitamin made from over 50 raw fruits and vegetables. Our Women's Daily Nutrition® multivitamin offers more than a vitamin and mineral formula. It also includes nutrients to support women's health including:
- Energy*
- Metabolism*
- Cardiovascular Health*
- Immune Health*
- Bone Health*
- Supports Vitamin C and E Absorption*
- Immune Support*
- Vitamins C and D to help support immune health*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Gum Acacia , Organic Maltodextrin , Organic Soy Fiber and Silica .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More