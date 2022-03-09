Coountry Life Realfood Organics Women's Daily Nutrition Tablets 60 Count Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Coountry Life Realfood Organics Women's Daily Nutrition Tablets 60 Count

60 ctUPC: 0001579409104
Purchase Options

Product Details

Realfood Organics® Women''s Daily Nutrition® is a unique new multivitamin made from over 50 raw fruits and vegetables. Our Women's Daily Nutrition® multivitamin offers more than a vitamin and mineral formula. It also includes nutrients to support women's health including:

  • Energy*
  • Metabolism*
  • Cardiovascular Health*
  • Immune Health*
  • Bone Health*
  • Supports Vitamin C and E Absorption*
  • Immune Support*
  • Vitamins C and D to help support immune health*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0.59mg
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium3.38mg
Vitamin A2500International Unit
Vitamin C60mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Gum Acacia , Organic Maltodextrin , Organic Soy Fiber and Silica .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More