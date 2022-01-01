This set features refillable markers with flexible brush tips for blending and creating variable-width strokes, as well as firm chisel tips for writing and sketching in broad strokes. The comfortable oval barrel with a brush tip on one end that is perfect for doing professional illustration, fashion design, Manga, and adding detail to your images. For more control, use the medium broad tip on the opposite end of the marker. This set includes Black, Burnt Sienna, Prussian Blue, Ultramarine, Light Blue, Forest Green, Yellow Green, Lemon Yellow, Chrome Orange, Vermilion, Pink, and Violet.

Replaceable tips

Ethanol-based ink

Permanent, non-toxic

Dries acid-free