These Copic® markers are versatile double-ended refillable markers with fast-drying, permanent non-toxic ink, ideal for calligraphy, airbrushing and graphic arts applications. These markers feature a broad tip on one end offering smooth, consistent coverage for large areas, while the fine tip on the other end allows for easy detail work.

Dries acid-free

Square, rounded-edge barrel designed for comfort

Compatible with the Copic® airbrush system