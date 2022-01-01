Coral LLC Coral White Toothpaste with Xylitol Mint helps maintain the structure of tooth enamel, which is actually a fine matrix of tubules conveying nutrients from the outside to the inside of the tooth. Brushing your teeth with Coral White not only helps to prevent cavities by raising the pH (alkalinity) of your saliva, whitens teeth, and freshens breath, but because of the unique whole food mineral complex from Coral White's above the sea fossilized stony coral minerals, it may help to re-mineralize the enamel. Combining hydrogen peroxide for its gentle whitening effect, the essence of Spearmint and Peppermint oils makes an excellent tasting toothpaste. Remember in this toothpaste there is no fluoride and no sodium lauryl sulfate. Coral Mineral Health Benefits- Coral minerals provide health benefits that far outweigh those of any other mineral supplement simply because they are all natural. Coral minerals are unlike any manmade food supplements available.