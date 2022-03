Ingredients

Filtered Lowfat Grade A Milk, Alkalized Cocoa, Contains Less Than 1% of: Natural Flavors, Lactase Enzyme, Sea Salt, Acesulfame Potassium, Carrageenan, Monk Fruit Juice Concentrate, Maltodextrin, Cellulose Gel, Cellulose Gum, Stevia Leaf Extract, Sucralose, Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin D3.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More