In go-with-everything classic white, this is the dinnerware set that takes you from everyday meals to casual get-togethers to special occasions. Layer it with colors and patterns from your other favorite pieces. It lets food take center stage and gives you a blank canvas for seasonal touches.

Dishwasher, microwave and preheated-oven safe (mugs not oven-safe)

Plates and bowls are lightweight and easy to handle

Nothing-else-like-it, triple-layer-strong glass plates and bowls highly resist chips and cracks

Set includes: 4 x 10.25" Dinner plates 4 x 6.75" Salad plates 4 x 18-oz. Soup / cereal bowls 4 x 11-oz. Stoneware Mugs

Plates and bowls stack compactly, taking up half the space of ceramic dishes

Ultra-hygienic, non-porous and easy-to-clean plates and bowls

Mugs made from durable stoneware