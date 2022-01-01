A great addition to any kitchen the Pyrex Easy Grab series lets you easily keep an eye on how your cakes breads casseroles and more are cooking up. Versatility makes it easier for you with these cook-and-serve in one dishes that go from the oven to the table. Use them for dry or refrigerated storage and microwave reheating and enjoy maximum functionality with minimal mess.

. Made of nonporous glass that won't warp stain or absorb odors. Glass is preheated oven microwave fridge freezer & dishwasher safe. Lid is BPA free and top-rack dishwasher safe. Glass bakeware has large ergonomic handles for improved handling. Glass Type - Oblong Glass. Color - Blue Lid. Capacity - 2 quart