Corningware Soup-Salad Bowl - Country Cottage Design - 15 Oz pack of 6

UPC: 0007116018490
Start off your meal with soup salad and a touch of country charm. A flowing floral pattern - complete with tiny blue hearts - makes its way around the rim of this Corelle bowl. And - thanks to durable Corelle materials the bowl is easy to use and easy to clean.

Features
  • Dishwasher safe for long lasting patterns
  • Microwave and oven use for versatility
  • Coordinate with popular corelle dinnerware patterns
  • Break and chip resistance for carefree durability
  • Stackability for cupboard space efficiency
  • Capacity - 15 oz.

 