Corningware White Dessert Bowl Square pack of 6
6UPC: 0007116004324
Square Dessert Bowl White is a re-imagined dessert bowl that's part softness part structure. The square shape if this Corelle bowl creates a visual frame for scrumptious final courses be it a deep dark chocolate cake a delicate flan drizzled with caramel or a bananas forster. The design offers the perfect balance of depth and surface area. This ceramic bowl looks great at the dinner table and is totally dishwasher safe.Features. Dishwasher safe for long lasting patterns. Microwave and oven use for versatility. Break chip and scratch resistance for carefree durability. Stackability for cupboard space efficiency. Shape - Square. Type - Desert Bowl. Color - White