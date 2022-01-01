Square Dessert Bowl White is a re-imagined dessert bowl that's part softness part structure. The square shape if this Corelle bowl creates a visual frame for scrumptious final courses be it a deep dark chocolate cake a delicate flan drizzled with caramel or a bananas forster. The design offers the perfect balance of depth and surface area. This ceramic bowl looks great at the dinner table and is totally dishwasher safe.

. Dishwasher safe for long lasting patterns. Microwave and oven use for versatility. Break chip and scratch resistance for carefree durability. Stackability for cupboard space efficiency. Shape - Square. Type - Desert Bowl. Color - White