Coromega MAX High Concentrate Omega-3 Fish Oil Citrus Burst
Product Details
Faster Recovery - Recover from intense workouts and related injuries 3 times faster with anti-inflammatory Coromega Omega-3 fish oil supplement packets containing 2,400 mg of Omega-3
Efficient Absorption - Thanks to our unique emulsification formula you enjoy a three times more efficient absorption rate than traditional pills, which means you enjoy the full benefits of 2400mg of Omega-3 fatty acids
Delicious Taste - Forget about old school fish oil pills, terrible aftertaste and stinky burps! Coromega Omega-3 supplement tastes delicious by itself or with your favorite yogurt or smoothie, and won’t cause burping or bad breath. Ultra-Refined - Our fish oil is fully purified and ultra-refined through the process of molecular distillation, which removes unwanted levels of carcinogenic and environmental contaminants. Our fish oil meets or exceeds all government and international standards for purity and safety. Convenient - Two packets equals a single daily dose, making it easy to include this delicious supplement in your everyday routine.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Fish Oil , Omega 3 Fatty Acids , EPA , DHA , Stevia Leaf Extract , Ingredients : Fish Oil , Water , Pasteurized Egg Yolk , Natural Orange Flavor , Ascorbic Acid , Sodium Ascorbate , Stevia Leaf Extract , Vegetable Oil , Mixed Natural Tocopherols , Citric Acid , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate , Vanillin , Cholecalciferol , Beta Carotene Color , Xanthan Gum , Menthol .
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
