Coromega Max High Concentrate Omega-3 Fish Oil Squeeze Shots Citrus Burst
Product Details
Coromega MAX has...
3X Better Absorption
Our uniquely emulsified formula is absorbed 3X more effectively than fish oil softgels.
Wild-Caught Fish
We use wild-caught, deep water fish, in its natural triglyceride form, certified sustainable by Friends of the Sea.
Better Taste
The smooth and delicious zesty orange flavor is easy to digest - which means no fish burps
Purity You Can Trust
Our fish oil meets or exceeds all government + international standards for purity and safety.
Less Oxidation
Unlike softgels, our multi-layer pouch keeps out sunlight and oxygen for better efficacy and freshness.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin C , Vitamin D3 , Fish Oil : Omega-3 Fatty Acid : EPA and DHA , Stevia Leaf Extract , Fish Oil , Water , Pasteurized Egg Yolk , Natural Orange Flavor , Ascorbic Acid , Sodium Ascorbate , Stevia Leaf Extract , Vegetable Oil , Mixed Natural Tocopherols , Citric Acid , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate , Vanillin , Beta Carotene ( For Color ) , Xanthan Gum , Menthol , Cholecalciferol .
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More