Coromega Max High Concentrate Omega-3 Fish Oil Squeeze Shots Coconut Bliss
Product Details
Coromega MAX has...
3X Better Absorption
Our uniquely emulsified formula is absorbed 3X more effectively than fish oil softgels.
Wild-Caught Fish
We use wild-caught, deep water fish, in its natural triglyceride form, certified sustainable by Friends of the Sea.
Better Taste
The smooth and delicious combination of creamy coconut + tropical flavors is easy to digest - which means no fish burps
Purity You Can Trust
Our fish oil meets or exceeds all government + international standards for purity and safety.
Less Oxidation
Unlike softgels, our multi-layer pouch keeps out sunlight and oxygen for better efficacy and freshness.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Stevia Leaf Extract , EPA , , Cholesterol , Vitamin C , Omega-3 , , Vitamin D3 , Fish Oil , DHA , Fish Oil , Water , Pasteurized Egg Yolk , Ascorbic Acid , Natural Flavors , Sodium Ascorbate , Stevia Leaf Extract , Vegetable Oil , Mixed Natural Tocopherols , Citric Acid , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate , Beta Carotene ( For Color ) , Xanthan Gum , Menthol , Cholecalciferol .
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More