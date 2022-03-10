Coromega Max High Concentrate Omega-3 Fish Oil Squeeze Shots Coconut Bliss Perspective: front
Coromega Max High Concentrate Omega-3 Fish Oil Squeeze Shots Coconut Bliss

30 Squeeze ShotsUPC: 0068926945531
Product Details

Coromega MAX has...

3X Better Absorption

Our uniquely emulsified formula is absorbed 3X more effectively than fish oil softgels.

Wild-Caught Fish

We use wild-caught, deep water fish, in its natural triglyceride form, certified sustainable by Friends of the Sea.

Better Taste

The smooth and delicious combination of creamy coconut + tropical flavors is easy to digest - which means no fish burps

Purity You Can Trust

Our fish oil meets or exceeds all government + international standards for purity and safety.

Less Oxidation

Unlike softgels, our multi-layer pouch keeps out sunlight and oxygen for better efficacy and freshness.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
15.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Stevia Leaf Extract , EPA , , Cholesterol , Vitamin C , Omega-3 , , Vitamin D3 , Fish Oil , DHA , Fish Oil , Water , Pasteurized Egg Yolk , Ascorbic Acid , Natural Flavors , Sodium Ascorbate , Stevia Leaf Extract , Vegetable Oil , Mixed Natural Tocopherols , Citric Acid , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate , Beta Carotene ( For Color ) , Xanthan Gum , Menthol , Cholecalciferol .

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.