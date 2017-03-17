Coromega MAX Super High Omega-3 Fish Oil Coconut Bliss Squeeze Shots
Product Details
Coromega Max has a powerful 2,400 mg of Omega-3 fatty acids including DHA+EPA which means the maximum health benefits for the heart, body and mind. The delicious citrus burst formula is uniquely emulsified to provide 300% better absorption than standard softgels. Coromega Max delivers the optimum omega-3 for the elite athlete in all of us.
Coromega® MAX has...
300%Better Absorption
The unique emulsified formula is absorbed 300% more effectively than fish oil softgels.
Wild-Caught Fish
We use wild-caught, deep water fish, in its natural triglyceride form.
Better Taste
The smooth and delicious zesty orange flavor is easy to digest - which means no fish burps!
Purity You Can Trust
Our fish oils meets or exceeds all government + international standards for purity and safety.
Less Oxidation Than Softgels
Unlike softgels, the multi-layer pouch keeps out sunlight and oxygen for better efficacy and freshness.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Fish Oil ( Omega-3 Fatty Acids [ EPA , DHA ] ) . Stevia Leaf Extract . Fish Oil , Water , Pasteurized Egg Yolk , Ascorbic Acid , Natural Orange Flavor , Sodium Ascorbate , Natural Coconut Flavor , Stevia Leaf Extract , Vegetable Oil , Mixed Natural Tocopherols , Citric Acid , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate , Beta Carotene ( For Color ) , Xanthan Gum , Menthol , Cholecalciferol .
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More