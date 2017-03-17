Coromega Max has a powerful 2,400 mg of Omega-3 fatty acids including DHA+EPA which means the maximum health benefits for the heart, body and mind. The delicious citrus burst formula is uniquely emulsified to provide 300% better absorption than standard softgels. Coromega Max delivers the optimum omega-3 for the elite athlete in all of us.

Coromega® MAX has...

300%Better Absorption

The unique emulsified formula is absorbed 300% more effectively than fish oil softgels.

Wild-Caught Fish

We use wild-caught, deep water fish, in its natural triglyceride form.

Better Taste

The smooth and delicious zesty orange flavor is easy to digest - which means no fish burps!

Purity You Can Trust

Our fish oils meets or exceeds all government + international standards for purity and safety.

Less Oxidation Than Softgels

Unlike softgels, the multi-layer pouch keeps out sunlight and oxygen for better efficacy and freshness.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.