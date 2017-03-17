Coromega MAX Super High Omega-3 Fish Oil Coconut Bliss Squeeze Shots Perspective: front
Coromega MAX Super High Omega-3 Fish Oil Coconut Bliss Squeeze Shots

60 ctUPC: 0068926945527
Product Details

Coromega Max has a powerful 2,400 mg of Omega-3 fatty acids including DHA+EPA which means the maximum health benefits for the heart, body and mind. The delicious citrus burst formula is uniquely emulsified to provide 300% better absorption than standard softgels. Coromega Max delivers the optimum omega-3 for the elite athlete in all of us.

Coromega® MAX has...

300%Better Absorption

The unique emulsified formula is absorbed 300% more effectively than fish oil softgels.

Wild-Caught Fish

We use wild-caught, deep water fish, in its natural triglyceride form.

Better Taste

The smooth and delicious zesty orange flavor is easy to digest - which means no fish burps!

Purity You Can Trust

Our fish oils meets or exceeds all government + international standards for purity and safety.

Less Oxidation Than Softgels

Unlike softgels, the multi-layer pouch keeps out sunlight and oxygen for better efficacy and freshness.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg13%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Fish Oil ( Omega-3 Fatty Acids [ EPA , DHA ] ) . Stevia Leaf Extract . Fish Oil , Water , Pasteurized Egg Yolk , Ascorbic Acid , Natural Orange Flavor , Sodium Ascorbate , Natural Coconut Flavor , Stevia Leaf Extract , Vegetable Oil , Mixed Natural Tocopherols , Citric Acid , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate , Beta Carotene ( For Color ) , Xanthan Gum , Menthol , Cholecalciferol .

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More