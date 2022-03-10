Coromega Omega-3 Fish Oil + D Squeeze Shots Tropical Orange Perspective: front
Coromega Omega-3 Fish Oil + D Squeeze Shots Tropical Orange

120 PacketsUPC: 0068926945229
Product Details

What Makes Coromega® Fish Oil Better

300% Better Absorption - Our unique emulsified formula is absorbed 300% more effectively than fish oil softgels.

Wild-Caught Fish - We use oil from wild-caught, deep water fish, in its natural triglyceride form.

Better Taste - The smooth and delicious tropical orange flavor is easy to digest - which means no fish burps!

Purity You Can Trust - Our fish oil meets or exceeds all government and international standards for purity and safety.

Less Oxidation Than Softgels - Unlike softgels, our multi-layer pouch keeps out sunlight and oxygen for better efficacy and fressness.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
120.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol25mg8%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Fish Oil ( Wild Caught Anchovies and Sardines ) , Water , Pasteurized Egg Yolk , Ascorbic Acid , Natural Orange Flavor , Natural Pineapple Flavor , Stevia Leaf Extract , Vegetable Oil , Sodium Ascorbate , D-Alpha Tocopherol , Citric Acid , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate , Cholecalciferol , Beta Carotene Color , Xanthan Gum . Menthol .

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
