Coromega Omega-3 Fish Oil + D Squeeze Shots Tropical Orange
Product Details
What Makes Coromega® Fish Oil Better
300% Better Absorption - Our unique emulsified formula is absorbed 300% more effectively than fish oil softgels.
Wild-Caught Fish - We use oil from wild-caught, deep water fish, in its natural triglyceride form.
Better Taste - The smooth and delicious tropical orange flavor is easy to digest - which means no fish burps!
Purity You Can Trust - Our fish oil meets or exceeds all government and international standards for purity and safety.
Less Oxidation Than Softgels - Unlike softgels, our multi-layer pouch keeps out sunlight and oxygen for better efficacy and fressness.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Fish Oil ( Wild Caught Anchovies and Sardines ) , Water , Pasteurized Egg Yolk , Ascorbic Acid , Natural Orange Flavor , Natural Pineapple Flavor , Stevia Leaf Extract , Vegetable Oil , Sodium Ascorbate , D-Alpha Tocopherol , Citric Acid , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate , Cholecalciferol , Beta Carotene Color , Xanthan Gum . Menthol .
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
