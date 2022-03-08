Tropical Squeeze is a flavorful way to take your Omega-3s straight from an individual packet! Your whole family will love taking their fish oil because it''s fun, easy and delicious.

Better Absorption:

Our unique emulsified formula is absorbed 300% more effectively than fish oil softgels, which helps raise your Omega-3s to healthy levels for a healthier heart, mind and body.

Better Taste: The smooth and delicious fruit flavor is easy to digest - meaning no fish burps!

Better Purity: Manufactured in our NSF certified facility ensuring the highest purity emulsified fish oil, meeting or exceeding the industry standard.

Squeeze Happy!

Let''s face it - pills are old school. Your great grandparents took them. Your grandparents took them. your parents took them. And if you''re anything like us, you take them too. We decided it was time to go beyond the pill and give people a new way to treat their bodies well.

Our unique squeeze format allows you to get your daily dose of Omega-3s directly from a packet, or you can squeeze it into your favorite foods like smoothies, juices, yogurts and more!

Squeeze Anywhere!

On a roadtrip

With your afternoon snack

On an airplane

At your favorite smoothie place

After your workout

In the office

Our packets don''t have to be refrigerated, don''t leak and each contains one full day''s serving of Omega-3s. So throw a few into your bag and stash a few at your desk. Finally a Omega-3 that fits your life!

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.