Orange Squeeze is a flavorful way to take your Omega-3s straight from an individual packet! Your whole family will love taking their fish oil because it''s fun, easy and delicious.

Better Purity: Our fish oil is 5Xs more pure than the industry standard

Better Taste: The smooth and delicious fruit flavor is easy to digest meaning no fish burps!

Better Absorption: Our unique emulsified formula is absorbed 200% more effectively than fish oil softgels, which helps raise your Omega-3s to healthy levels for a healthier heart, mind and body.

Squeeze Happy!

Let''s face it-pills are old school. Your great grandparents took them. Your grandparents took them. Your parents took them. And if you''re anything like us you take them too. We decided it was time to go beyond the pill and give people a new way to treat their bodies well.

Our unique squeeze format allows you to get your daily dose of Omega-3s directly from a packet, or you can squeeze it into your favorite foods like smoothies, juices, yogurts and more!

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.