Coromega Omega-3 Squeeze Orange
Product Details
Orange Squeeze is a flavorful way to take your omega-3s straight from an individual packet! Your whole family will love taking their fish oil because it''s fun, easy and delicious.
Better Absorption: Our unique emulsified formula is absorbed 300% more effectively than fish oil softgels, which helps raise your Omega-3s to healthy levels for a healthier heart, mind and body.
Better Taste: The smooth and delicious fruit flavor is easy to digest - meaning no fish burps!
Better Purity: Manufactured in our NSF certified facility ensuring the highest purity emulsified fish oil, meeting our exceeding the industry standard.
Let''s face it - pills are old school. Our Omega-3 Squeeze packets are individually sealed for freshness, do not require food or water and each contains one full day''s serving of Omega-3s, So throw a few into your bag and stash a few at your desk. Finally an Omega-3 that fits your life!
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Fish Oil ( Wild Caught Anchovies and Sardines ) , Long Chain Omega-3 Fatty Acids , EPA , DHA , Stevia Leaf Extract , Water , Pasteurized Egg Yolk , Natural Orange Flavor , Ascorbic Acid , Sodium Ascorbate , Stevia Leaf Extract , Vegetable Oil , D-Alpha Tocopherol , Citric Acid , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate , Vanillin , Beta Carotene Color , Xanthan Gum , Menthol .
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More