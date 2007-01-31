Coromega Omega-3 Squeeze Orange Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Coromega Omega-3 Squeeze Orange

120 PacketsUPC: 0068926945109
Purchase Options

Product Details

Orange Squeeze is a flavorful way to take your omega-3s straight from an individual packet! Your whole family will love taking their fish oil because it''s fun, easy and delicious.

Better Absorption: Our unique emulsified formula is absorbed 300% more effectively than fish oil softgels, which helps raise your Omega-3s to healthy levels for a healthier heart, mind and body.

Better Taste: The smooth and delicious fruit flavor is easy to digest - meaning no fish burps!

Better Purity: Manufactured in our NSF certified facility ensuring the highest purity emulsified fish oil, meeting our exceeding the industry standard.

Let''s face it - pills are old school. Our Omega-3 Squeeze packets are individually sealed for freshness, do not require food or water and each contains one full day''s serving of Omega-3s, So throw a few into your bag and stash a few at your desk. Finally an Omega-3 that fits your life!

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
120.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol25mg8%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Fish Oil ( Wild Caught Anchovies and Sardines ) , Long Chain Omega-3 Fatty Acids , EPA , DHA , Stevia Leaf Extract , Water , Pasteurized Egg Yolk , Natural Orange Flavor , Ascorbic Acid , Sodium Ascorbate , Stevia Leaf Extract , Vegetable Oil , D-Alpha Tocopherol , Citric Acid , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate , Vanillin , Beta Carotene Color , Xanthan Gum , Menthol .

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More