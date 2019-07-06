Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Corona Extra Mexican Lager Beer
12 bottles / 12 fl ozUPC: 0008066095615
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 4
Product Details
Corona® Extra Mexican style Lager Beer is an even-keeled imported beer with aromas of fruity-honey and a touch of malt. Made from the finest-quality blend of filtered water, malted barley, hops, corn, and yeast, this cerveza has a refreshing, smooth taste that offers the perfect balance between heavier European import beer and lighter domestic beer. Corona® Extra is a great summer beer, so enjoy it with friends at your next barbecue, beach day, or tailgate. This Corona® bottled beer 12 pack will keep the fridge stocked longer. An easy-drinking beer, this Mexican lager contains 149 calories* and 4.6% alcohol by volume. Find Your Beach.
- A Mexican lager style beer that pairs well with all types of food
- An even-keeled imported beer with a refreshing, crisp, and well-balanced flavor
- This pilsner-style lager beer has a golden hue
- Easy-drinking beer made from the finest-quality blend of filtered water, malted barley, hops, corn, and yeast
- Enjoy a Corona® beer with lime at barbecues, on game days, and at the beach