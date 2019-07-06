Corona® Extra Mexican Lager Beer Perspective: front
Corona® Extra Mexican Lager Beer
Corona® Extra Mexican Lager Beer
Corona® Extra Mexican Lager Beer
Corona® Extra Mexican Lager Beer
Corona® Extra Mexican Lager Beer
Corona® Extra Mexican Lager Beer

1 ct / 24 fl ozUPC: 0008066095641
Product Details

Corona Extra Mexican Lager Beer is an even-keeled imported beer with aromas of fruity-honey and a touch of malt. This single bottle beer's flavor is refreshing, crisp, and well-balanced between hops and malt. Made from the finest-quality blend of filtered water, malted barley, hops, corn, and yeast, this Corona bottled cerveza has a refreshing, smooth taste that offers the perfect balance between heavier European import beer and lighter domestic beer. Corona Extra is a great summer beer, so enjoy it with friends at your next barbecue, beach day, or tailgate. An easy-drinking beer, this Mexican lager in a single, 24 oz beer bottle contains 149 calories* and 4.6% alcohol by volume. Find Your Beach. *Per 12 fl. oz. serving of average analysis: Calories 149, Carbs 14 grams, Protein 1.1 grams, Fat 0 grams. Relax responsibly®. Corona Extra® Beer.

  • Brewed in Mexico since 1925, this pilsner-style lager beer has a golden hue
  • An even-keeled imported beer with a refreshing, crisp, and well-balanced flavor
  • Easy-drinking beer made from the finest-quality blend of filtered water, malted barley, hops, corn, and yeast
  • Enjoy a Corona beer with lime at barbecues, on game days, and at the beach

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
2.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories149
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg1%
Total Carbohydrate14g5%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water , Barley Malt , Non-malted Cereals , Hops .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.