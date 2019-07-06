Corona Extra Mexican style Lager Beer is an even-keeled imported beer with aromas of fruity-honey and a touch of malt. Brewed in Mexico since 1925, this lager beer's flavor is refreshing, crisp, and well-balanced between hops and malt. Made from the finest-quality blend of filtered water, malted barley, hops, corn, and yeast, this cerveza has a refreshing, smooth taste that offers the perfect balance between heavier European import beer and lighter domestic beer. Corona Extra is a great summer beer, so enjoy it with friends at your next barbecue, beach day, or tailgate. This Corona bottled beer 18 pack will keep the fridge stocked longer. An easy-drinking beer, this Mexican lager contains 149 caloriesand 4.6% alcohol by volume. Find Your Beach.

Enjoy a Corona beer with lime at barbecues, on game days, and at the beach

Easy-drinking beer made from the finest-quality blend of filtered water, malted barley, hops, corn, and yeast

Brewed in Mexico since 1925, this pilsner-style lager beer has a golden hue

An even-keeled imported beer with a refreshing, crisp, and well-balanced flavor

A Mexican lager style beer that pairs well with all types of food