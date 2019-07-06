Corona® Extra Mexican Lager Beer Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Corona® Extra Mexican Lager Beer Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Corona® Extra Mexican Lager Beer Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Corona® Extra Mexican Lager Beer Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Corona® Extra Mexican Lager Beer Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Corona® Extra Mexican Lager Beer Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Corona® Extra Mexican Lager Beer

12 cans / 12 fl ozUPC: 0008066095695
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 4

Product Details

Corona® Extra Mexican Lager Beer is an even-keeled imported beer with aromas of fruity-honey and a touch of malt. Brewed in Mexico since 1925, this canned beer's flavor is refreshing, crisp, and well-balanced between hops and malt. Made from the finest-quality blend of filtered water, malted barley, hops, corn, and yeast, this cerveza has a refreshing, smooth taste that offers the perfect balance between heavier European import beer and lighter domestic beer. Corona® Extra is a great summer beer, so enjoy it with friends at your next barbecue, beach day, or tailgate. Sold in conveniently portable Corona cans, this beer 12 pack is an ideal cooler beer.

  • Brewed in Mexico since 1925, this pilsner-style lager beer has a golden hue
  • An even-keeled imported beer with a refreshing, crisp, and well-balanced flavor
  • Easy-drinking beer made from the finest-quality blend of filtered water, malted barley, hops, corn, and yeast
  • A Mexican lager style beer that pairs well with all types of food
  • Enjoy a Corona® beer with lime at barbecues, on game days, and at the beach

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories149
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg1%
Total Carbohydrate14g5%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water , Barley Malt , Non-malted Cereals , Hops .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More