Corona Light Mexican Lager Beer makes every day the lightest day with its uniquely refreshing flavor at 99 calories* per serving. Brewed with water, barley malt, non-malted cereals, hops, and bottom-fermenting yeast, this pilsner-style lager beer 12 pack delivers a pleasant fruity-honey aroma, a distinctive hop flavor, and a crisp and clean finish, making it the perfect choice for those seeking a flavorful light beer. Enjoy this Corona beer with lime on a hot day or share it with friends at your next backyard barbecue. This Mexican lager style beer pairs well with spicy food, nuts, chicken, or citrus-infused dishes. Corona Light isn't just a light beer; it's The Light Cerveza. *Per 12 fl. oz. serving of average analysis: Calories 99, Carbs 5 grams, Protein 0.8 grams, Fat 0 grams. Drink responsibly.

An imported beer with a distinctive hop flavor complemented by a pleasant fruity-honey aroma

Brewed in Mexico, this pilsner-style light lager beer has a light-golden hue

Easy-drinking beer made from the finest-quality blend of filtered water, barley malt, non-malted cereals, hops, and yeast

Enjoy a Corona beer with lime at barbecues, on game days, and at the beach

Pair this bottled beer with spicy food, pork, shellfish, steak, and citrus-infused dishes