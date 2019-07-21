Corona Light Mexican Lager Beer
Product Details
Corona Light Mexican Lager Beer makes every day the lightest day with its uniquely refreshing flavor at 99 calories* per serving. Brewed with water, barley malt, non-malted cereals, hops, and bottom-fermenting yeast, this pilsner-style lager beer 12 pack delivers a pleasant fruity-honey aroma, a distinctive hop flavor, and a crisp and clean finish, making it the perfect choice for those seeking a flavorful light beer. Enjoy this Corona beer with lime on a hot day or share it with friends at your next backyard barbecue. This Mexican lager style beer pairs well with spicy food, nuts, chicken, or citrus-infused dishes. Corona Light isn't just a light beer; it's The Light Cerveza. *Per 12 fl. oz. serving of average analysis: Calories 99, Carbs 5 grams, Protein 0.8 grams, Fat 0 grams. Drink responsibly.
- An imported beer with a distinctive hop flavor complemented by a pleasant fruity-honey aroma
- Brewed in Mexico, this pilsner-style light lager beer has a light-golden hue
- Easy-drinking beer made from the finest-quality blend of filtered water, barley malt, non-malted cereals, hops, and yeast
- Enjoy a Corona beer with lime at barbecues, on game days, and at the beach
- Pair this bottled beer with spicy food, pork, shellfish, steak, and citrus-infused dishes
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water , Barley Malt , Non-malted Cereals , Hops .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.