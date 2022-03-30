Hover to Zoom
Coronado Caramel Topping
13.1 ozUPC: 0075752800142
Located in AISLE 25
Product Details
Gluten Free.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (40 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g5.38%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium50mg2.08%
Total Carbohydrate26g8.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar20g
Protein2g
Calcium200mg20%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Goat Milk, Corn Syrup, Sugar, Sodium Bicarbonate and Potassium Sorbate (Preservative)
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
