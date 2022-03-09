Eczema can cause annoying itch and irritation. Cortizone 10 Intensive Healing Eczema Lotion is specially formulated to temporarily relieve the itch associated with eczema while the moisturizing formula helps nourish skin. It contains maximum strength itch medicine you can get without a prescription*, 7 intensive moisturizers, and Restora - a botanical and vitamin complex designed specifically to soothe and help nourish eczema-affected skin. It is dermatologist tested, fragrance free, and hypoallergenic. Cortizone 10 Intensive Healing Lotion for Eczema is also accepted by the National Eczema Association. Stock up on 3.5-ounce tubes of Maximum Strength Cortizone 10 Intensive Healing Eczema Lotion so you always have effective relief on hand. *1% hydrocortisone is the maximum strength available without a prescription. DIRECTIONS: Adults and children 2 years of age and older: Apply to the affected area not more than 3 to 4 times daily. For children under 2 years of age: Ask a doctor.

FAST, LASTING RELIEF: This lotion is for relief of itching associated with rashes, minor skin irritation and inflammation due to eczema

STOP THE ITCHSANITY: Cortizone 10 Eczema Lotion contains maximum strength hydrocortisone, the #1 itch medicine recommended by doctors

7 INTENSIVE MOISTURIZERS: Cortizone 10 Anti-Itch Lotion for Eczema features 7 moisturizers plus vitamins A, C & E to hydrate eczema-affected skin

