Cortizone 10 Maximum Strength Creme with Healing Aloe Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Cortizone 10 Maximum Strength Creme with Healing Aloe Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Cortizone 10 Maximum Strength Creme with Healing Aloe Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Cortizone 10 Maximum Strength Creme with Healing Aloe Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Cortizone 10 Maximum Strength Creme with Healing Aloe

1 ozUPC: 0004116700391
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 30

Product Details

Temporarily relieves itching associated with minor skin irritations, inflammation, and rashes due to: eczema, psoriasis, poison ivy, oak, sumac, insect bites, detergents, jewelry, cosmetics, soaps, seborrheic dermatitis. Temporarily relieves external anal and genital itching.

  • Relieves Itch Fast
  • With Healing Aloe
  • Doctor Recommended
  • Skin Irritations & Rashes
  • Inflammation & Redness
  • Sunburn Itch
  • Insect Bites, Poison Ivy
  • Eczema & Psoriasis