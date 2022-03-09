Hover to Zoom
Cortizone 10 Maximum Strength Creme with Healing Aloe
1 ozUPC: 0004116700391
Located in AISLE 30
Product Details
Temporarily relieves itching associated with minor skin irritations, inflammation, and rashes due to: eczema, psoriasis, poison ivy, oak, sumac, insect bites, detergents, jewelry, cosmetics, soaps, seborrheic dermatitis. Temporarily relieves external anal and genital itching.
- Relieves Itch Fast
- With Healing Aloe
- Doctor Recommended
- Skin Irritations & Rashes
- Inflammation & Redness
- Sunburn Itch
- Insect Bites, Poison Ivy
- Eczema & Psoriasis